Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 587 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

