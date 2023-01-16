Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.