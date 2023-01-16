Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 204 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

