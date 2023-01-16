Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

