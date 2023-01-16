Sicart Associates LLC Buys 13,580 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $64,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $405.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

