Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,658 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 3.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Nutrien by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nutrien by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,464,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.