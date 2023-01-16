Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $54.35 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.