Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,301.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,018.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,906.98. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.