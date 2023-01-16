Sicart Associates LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 215,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drystone LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 443 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.21, for a total transaction of $114,387.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,594.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $285.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $328.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.64 and its 200 day moving average is $243.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

