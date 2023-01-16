Sicart Associates LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.22 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

