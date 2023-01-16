Sicart Associates LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,704 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $344.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.01 and its 200 day moving average is $348.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

