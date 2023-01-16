Sicart Associates LLC Sells 110 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Chubb stock opened at $227.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

