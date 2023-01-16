Sicart Associates LLC Sells 205 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Clorox comprises approximately 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 22.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

