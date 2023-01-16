Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,404,000 after acquiring an additional 141,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,150,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,777,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

SLB opened at $58.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $58.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

