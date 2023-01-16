Signature Bank (SBNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $118.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

