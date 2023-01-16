Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $417.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Several research firms recently issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum lowered Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

