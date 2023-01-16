Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $248.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $249.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

