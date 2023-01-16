Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

