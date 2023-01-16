SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 245,391.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average is $161.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

