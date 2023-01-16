SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Sicart Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,865 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 9.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

