SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,194 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,675,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $178.76 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

