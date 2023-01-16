SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 245,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 58,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $178.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

