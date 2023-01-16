Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $88.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

