Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Starbucks stock opened at $107.23 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.