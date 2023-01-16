Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.48 million, a P/E ratio of -359.13 and a beta of 1.89. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at about $26,080,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,577 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC.

