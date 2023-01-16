Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 4,035 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $90.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

