Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 31,278 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 253.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 84,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 73,149 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $433,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

