Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

DFIV stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

