Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.30% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 145.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,116,000.

DFIP stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

