Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,875 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DISV opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

