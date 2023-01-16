Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %
DE opened at $439.63 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.89.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
