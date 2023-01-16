Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

