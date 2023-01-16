Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 487 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $113.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

