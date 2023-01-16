Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 681 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,982,000 after acquiring an additional 215,083 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $153.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $159.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

