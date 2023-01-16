Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 92 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.76 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

