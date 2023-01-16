Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes $583,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

