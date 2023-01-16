StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. AMREP has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
