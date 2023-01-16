StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Up 0.1 %

AMREP stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. AMREP has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

About AMREP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.