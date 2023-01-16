StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.23.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

