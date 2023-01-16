StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Down 5.0 %
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.73. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
