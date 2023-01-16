StockNews.com Downgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $399,860.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $3,524,933. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

