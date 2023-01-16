StockNews.com Downgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Sell

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.85 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $6,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

