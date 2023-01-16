StockNews.com Downgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $944.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.66. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after purchasing an additional 107,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 422,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after buying an additional 198,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

