StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.73.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.