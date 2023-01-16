StockNews.com Lowers Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUN. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.43.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.5 %

SUN stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.37. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 56.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,314,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 31.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

