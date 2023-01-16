Strong (STRONG) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

Strong (STRONG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Strong has a market cap of $890,512.71 and approximately $91,291.71 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $6.44 or 0.00030890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00432384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.85 or 0.30350182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00768386 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

