Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $259.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

