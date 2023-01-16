Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Price Target Cut to €15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €15.10 ($16.24) to €15.00 ($16.13) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Südzucker from €12.00 ($12.90) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Südzucker Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUEZY opened at 7.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.12. Südzucker has a 1-year low of 7.15 and a 1-year high of 7.70.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG engages in the production and distribution of sugar and related products. It operates through the following segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment offers production and refinement of sugar, as well as includes the agriculture, animal feed, and beet cultivation divisions.

