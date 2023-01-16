Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.36. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $686.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Summit Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

