Summit X LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $273.62 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

