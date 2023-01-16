Summit X LLC Acquires 40,908 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 402,059 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,491,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,384,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 321,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 268,470 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FBND stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.